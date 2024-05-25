Pakistani anchor and athlete Mona Khan arrested in Greece

Mona Khan, a Pakistani anchor and marathon runner, has been arrested in Greece.

The Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed that the Pakistani embassy has raised the issue of Mona Khan’s arrest with Greek authorities, requesting consular access to her. The embassy is working to determine the reasons for her arrest and is in contact with her running coach, Malik Yousaf.

According to Coach Malik Yousaf, Mona Khan arrived in Athens two days ago to participate in a hiking event. She was subsequently arrested and transferred to jail, and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Coach Yousaf has appealed to the Pakistani embassy in Greece for assistance in securing her release.