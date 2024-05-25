Search

OGDCL collaborates with IPRI for Endowment Chair Economic Security

25 May, 2024
OGDCL collaborates with IPRI for Endowment Chair Economic Security

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Friday entered into a collaboration with Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) for an Endowment of Economic Security Chair.

The kick-off ceremony was graced by the Chairman Board of OGDCL and CEO of Bank of Punjab, Zafar Masud; MD/CEO of OGDCL, Ahmed Hayat Lak, and senior officials of the industry.

The Endowment of Economic Security Chair at IPRI is for a period of three years, and it will be known as ‘OGDCL- IPRI Chair.’ This collaboration is a classic example of interaction between the corporate sector and academia.

The research portfolio will be spread over the themes of Circular Economy and Green Entrepreneurship in Pakistan; De-carbonization of Oil and Gas value chains; Environmental Social Governance: New Age of Corporate Governance in Pakistan; Economic Viability of Renewable Energy Alternatives in Oil-Dependent Economies; Economic Implications of Shale Gas Development; and Exploration & Production (EP), Climate Change, Inflationary trends and mining.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman OGDCL urged IPRI to research and make recommendations to achieve the much needed import indigenisation in energy sector.

He also emphasised to look towards reforms to attract investment in E&P and Mining sectors, including establishment of exclusive regulatory bodies and alternate dispute resolution centres.
The role of OGDCL in terms of green financing was also underscored, and the appropriate use of Artificial Intelligence was highlighted.

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 25 May 2024

      
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 25, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

