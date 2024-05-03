IMF proposes tax hikes on electricity and gas in Pakistan

As Pakistan braces for negotiations on a new loan package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the IMF has unveiled a series of proposals ahead of the scheduled arrival of its delegation on May 15th. These proposals, integral to discussions surrounding a crucial $6 to $8 billion bailout package, include suggestions to implement additional taxes, hike electricity and gas prices, impose taxes on pensioners, and privatize state-owned entities facing financial losses.
According to sources, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is poised to commence deliberations on pension system reforms. The IMF's proposal entails either taxing pensioners earning less than a hundred thousand rupees or imposing a flat 10% tax on all pensioners. The government is reportedly proactive in endorsing these measures, aligning its stance with the IMF's recommendations.
In preparation for the impending IMF mission, efforts have been made to establish budgetary targets and secure cabinet approval for the budget strategy paper. Directives have been issued to ministries in this regard.
Moreover, the Ministry of Finance has initiated the budget formulation process, aiming to finalize targets concerning loan repayments, defense expenditure, and tax revenues, among other aspects. These targets will be shared with the IMF once they are formalized.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.36
|25.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.73
|305.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
