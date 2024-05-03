Search

Immigration

Hajj 2024: Flight schedule from May 9th to June 9th released

Web Desk
05:32 PM | 3 May, 2024
Hajj 2024

ISLAMABAD - The operation for pilgrims' departure for Hajj this year will run from May 9th to June 9th, with the flight schedule already announced.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, flights for Hajj 2024 will operate from May 9th to June 9th. Initially, for the first 15 days, all flights will land directly at Medina Airport, after which, from May 24th to June 9th, most flights will arrive at Jeddah Airport.

On the first day of the flight operation, 11 flights will carry 2160 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. From Islamabad, 680 Hajj pilgrims will depart on 3 flights, while Karachi will see 330 passengers on 2 flights, and Lahore will have 670 passengers on 3 flights.

Similarly, from Multan, 329 pilgrims will begin their journey via 2 flights, while 151 pilgrims from Sialkot will reach Medina through one flight. The first Hajj flight from Quetta is scheduled for May 11th, and from Sukkur, the first flight will depart on May 27th.

In total, more than 68,000 pilgrims under various government schemes will depart for Saudi Arabia through 259 Hajj flights.

The conclusion of the Hajj flight operation will be on June 9th, with the first flight bringing back the honored pilgrims to the homeland on June 20th.

