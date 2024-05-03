ISLAMABAD - The operation for pilgrims' departure for Hajj this year will run from May 9th to June 9th, with the flight schedule already announced.
According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, flights for Hajj 2024 will operate from May 9th to June 9th. Initially, for the first 15 days, all flights will land directly at Medina Airport, after which, from May 24th to June 9th, most flights will arrive at Jeddah Airport.
On the first day of the flight operation, 11 flights will carry 2160 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. From Islamabad, 680 Hajj pilgrims will depart on 3 flights, while Karachi will see 330 passengers on 2 flights, and Lahore will have 670 passengers on 3 flights.
Similarly, from Multan, 329 pilgrims will begin their journey via 2 flights, while 151 pilgrims from Sialkot will reach Medina through one flight. The first Hajj flight from Quetta is scheduled for May 11th, and from Sukkur, the first flight will depart on May 27th.
In total, more than 68,000 pilgrims under various government schemes will depart for Saudi Arabia through 259 Hajj flights.
The conclusion of the Hajj flight operation will be on June 9th, with the first flight bringing back the honored pilgrims to the homeland on June 20th.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.36
|25.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.73
|305.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
