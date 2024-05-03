Sardar Saleem Haider nominated for Punjab governor slot

LAHORE – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the key coalition partner of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Centre and Punjab, has nominated Sardar Saleem Haider for the slot of Punjab governor.

Haider told media that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has informed him about the good news, adding that a notification in this regard would be issued tonight.

He is currently serving as PPP Rawalpindi Division’s president. He was elected to National Assembly in 2008 elections and has served as state minister for defence production.

The Bilawal-led party already holds key constitutional posts, including the President of Pakistan and Senate chairman.

More to follow…