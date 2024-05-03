Shaheen force deployed in Karachi to combat surging street crime

To address the mounting street crime crisis in Karachi, the Sindh government has taken decisive action, mobilizing the Shaheen Force, a specialized unit, to restore peace and order in the city. This significant development was announced during a high-level Apex Committee meeting held on Thursday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah briefed President Asif Zardari on the enhancements made to the Madadgar 15 service, with the police force bolstered by an additional 168 vehicles and 120 motorcycles to enhance efficiency and coverage.

The Director-General of Rangers Sindh presented a comprehensive four-month report to the President, outlining the apprehension of 49 individuals involved in street crime, with 43 suspects captured and 13 neutralized in various operations.

Inspector-General of Police Sindh reported the elimination of 63 dacoits and the arrest of 418 individuals over the past four months, with ongoing efforts to locate and recover 20 more.

These operations have resulted in the rescue of 609 abducted citizens, with 103 already rescued. However, the efforts have not been without sacrifice, as 17 police officers lost their lives, and 27 were injured in the line of duty.

The meeting, chaired by President Asif Zardari at the Chief Minister’s House in Karachi, was attended by key officials, including Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, and DG Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas.

President Zardari directed the expedited completion of the Karachi Safe City Project and called for securing the city's internal and external routes with modern barriers. He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy on land grabbing and mandated the protection of Chinese nationals residing in Karachi.