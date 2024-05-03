On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, UNESCO has honored courageous Palestinian journalists reporting on Israel's aggression and devastation in Gaza with the "World Press Freedom Award."
Despite the perilous conditions, these Palestinian journalists have been covering the ongoing conflict in Gaza for the past six months. The UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize acknowledges their remarkable efforts in documenting Israel's attacks in Palestinian territories.
International Media Jury President Mauricio Vizcarrondo expressed solidarity, stating, "In these challenging times, we stand in solidarity with Palestinian journalists, who, despite adversity, continue to report with courage."
He further emphasized, "We support their bravery and determination to express their freedom."
UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay commented that this award "pays tribute to the courage of journalists facing difficult and dangerous situations."
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists in New York, at least 92 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began in October last year. The ongoing Israeli bombings and ground operations in Gaza have resulted in 34,596 casualties, including many children and women.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.36
|25.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.73
|305.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
