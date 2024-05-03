On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, UNESCO has honored courageous Palestinian journalists reporting on Israel's aggression and devastation in Gaza with the "World Press Freedom Award."

Despite the perilous conditions, these Palestinian journalists have been covering the ongoing conflict in Gaza for the past six months. The UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize acknowledges their remarkable efforts in documenting Israel's attacks in Palestinian territories.

International Media Jury President Mauricio Vizcarrondo expressed solidarity, stating, "In these challenging times, we stand in solidarity with Palestinian journalists, who, despite adversity, continue to report with courage."

He further emphasized, "We support their bravery and determination to express their freedom."

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay commented that this award "pays tribute to the courage of journalists facing difficult and dangerous situations."

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists in New York, at least 92 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began in October last year. The ongoing Israeli bombings and ground operations in Gaza have resulted in 34,596 casualties, including many children and women.