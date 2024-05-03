US Ambassador Donald Blome meets new Punjab officials and supports health, IT, and cultural collaborations 

LAHORE – During a May 1-3 visit to Lahore, US Ambassador Donald Blome met with new Punjab officials to explore opportunities to strengthen the US-Pakistan partnership in Punjab province.
He also held meetings and events focused on US-Pakistan collaboration in the fields of IT, health, and culture. US Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins joined Ambassador Blome for his series of engagements.
As part of his routine interactions with Pakistani officials, Ambassador Blome met with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Acting Governor and Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, and Punjab Assembly Leader of the Opposition Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar.
The Ambassador highlighted U.S. interest in strengthening our trade and investment relationship with Pakistan, discussed the positive impacts of initiatives under the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, and explored additional areas for future collaboration.
The Ambassador visited the offices of Systems Limited and Remington Pharmaceuticals to learn more about ongoing U.S.-Pakistan collaborations in the IT and health sectors. “The U.S. government is providing nearly $85 million in funding to address the issue of malnutrition in Pakistan, including $12 million to treat severely malnourished children,” Ambassador Blome said.
“I appreciated the opportunity to hear about the work Remington Pharmaceuticals is doing to combat malnutrition and other global health challenges, including in collaboration with U.S.-based partners.”
The Ambassador visited Forman Christian College to see a USAID-constructed women’s dormitory and to visit the U.S. government-funded EducationUSA office, which provides free advising services on study abroad opportunities in the United States. Another highlight of his trip was attending a concert at the Lahore Fort by Raining Jane, a band comprised of four American women.
“Back home in the United States, Raining Jane has played a leadership role in supporting girls’ dreams of becoming musicians, by establishing a Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls in Los Angeles,” Ambassador Blome said. “I’m so pleased they are able to be here to inspire the next generation of Pakistani musicians, both women and men, to be influential leaders in their own communities.”
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.36
|25.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.73
|305.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.