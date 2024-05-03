US Ambassador Donald Blome meets new Punjab officials and supports health, IT, and cultural collaborations 

LAHORE – During a May 1-3 visit to Lahore, US Ambassador Donald Blome met with new Punjab officials to explore opportunities to strengthen the US-Pakistan partnership in Punjab province.

He also held meetings and events focused on US-Pakistan collaboration in the fields of IT, health, and culture. US Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins joined Ambassador Blome for his series of engagements.

As part of his routine interactions with Pakistani officials, Ambassador Blome met with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Acting Governor and Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, and Punjab Assembly Leader of the Opposition Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar.

The Ambassador highlighted U.S. interest in strengthening our trade and investment relationship with Pakistan, discussed the positive impacts of initiatives under the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, and explored additional areas for future collaboration.

The Ambassador visited the offices of Systems Limited and Remington Pharmaceuticals to learn more about ongoing U.S.-Pakistan collaborations in the IT and health sectors. “The U.S. government is providing nearly $85 million in funding to address the issue of malnutrition in Pakistan, including $12 million to treat severely malnourished children,” Ambassador Blome said.

“I appreciated the opportunity to hear about the work Remington Pharmaceuticals is doing to combat malnutrition and other global health challenges, including in collaboration with U.S.-based partners.”

The Ambassador visited Forman Christian College to see a USAID-constructed women’s dormitory and to visit the U.S. government-funded EducationUSA office, which provides free advising services on study abroad opportunities in the United States. Another highlight of his trip was attending a concert at the Lahore Fort by Raining Jane, a band comprised of four American women.

“Back home in the United States, Raining Jane has played a leadership role in supporting girls’ dreams of becoming musicians, by establishing a Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls in Los Angeles,” Ambassador Blome said. “I’m so pleased they are able to be here to inspire the next generation of Pakistani musicians, both women and men, to be influential leaders in their own communities.”