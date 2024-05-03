Federal government sets up new agency to combat cybercrime

The federal government has created a new institution to address cybercrime, separate from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). According to a notification issued by the government, the newly formed entity named the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) will operate under Section 29 of the NCCIA Act, empowering it to exercise specified powers.
Under this act, the FIA will no longer handle matters related to the NCCIA, including officers, cases, inquiries, and investigations. Additionally, the government has appointed the Director-General (DG) of the NCCIA for a two-year term. The DG will exercise powers under the Police Order 2002, with the Ministry of Interior overseeing NCCIA affairs.
Furthermore, the NCCIA will serve as the designated agency for international cooperation in cybercrime matters. All cybercrime-related cases will be directed to the NCCIA for investigation and prosecution.
The notification specifies that the NCCIA will establish its own offices nationwide and provide specialized training to its officers in cybercrime matters. Moreover, all social media and app-related cases across the country will now fall under the purview of the NCCIA.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.36
|25.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.73
|305.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
