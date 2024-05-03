Israeli bombing results in 26 fatalities and 51 injuries in Gaza

In the past 24 hours, the relentless Israeli bombing on Gaza and Rafah has resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, with an additional 51 Palestinians left wounded.

According to international news agencies, including the United States, several global powers are actively advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza and urging Israel to facilitate the safe transfer of refugees to Rafah without engaging in any military operations.

Despite these calls, the Israeli military continues its operations in Rafah under various pretexts. Today, a drone strike targeted a residential building in Rafah, resulting in the deaths of 7 individuals, including 4 children.

Simultaneously, Israeli airstrikes persist in Gaza, with one attack claiming the lives of 19 Palestinians and injuring more than 50 others, including women and children.

It is worth noting that since the commencement of the Israeli bombing on October 7th, the number of Palestinian casualties has reached 34,569, with 51,000 reported injuries. Among the casualties, nearly half are women and children.

On the other hand, during previous conflicts, Hamas attacks on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,500 Israelis, while 500 Israeli soldiers lost their lives in direct combat with Hamas forces in Gaza.

The ongoing violence underscores the urgent need for international intervention to broker a lasting ceasefire and prevent further loss of innocent lives in the region.