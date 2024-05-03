Senior journalist Hamid Mir receives death threats for advocating press freedom

Renowned journalist and anchorperson Hameed Mir has found himself in the crosshairs after receiving a series of death threats, reportedly linked to his outspoken advocacy for press freedom.

During a recent segment of his talk show "Capital Talk," Mir revealed to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) that he has been inundated with death threats via social media platforms, prompting serious concerns for his safety and well-being.

The CPJ, a prominent international organization dedicated to defending press freedom worldwide, swiftly responded to Mir's alarming revelations by calling for thorough and impartial investigations into the matter. They emphasized the urgent need to ensure Mir's protection and address the online harassment he has been subjected to.

Despite Mir's proactive approach in reporting these threats to the authorities in Islamabad, including notifying the police last week, no concrete steps have been taken yet. No First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, and investigations into the matter have not commenced, leaving Mir's security precarious and his concerns unaddressed.

This troubling development underscores the ongoing challenges faced by journalists and media professionals in Pakistan and serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with speaking out in defence of press freedom. It highlights the critical importance of robust measures to safeguard journalists and ensure their ability to report freely without fear of intimidation or reprisal.