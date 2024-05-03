Search

PakistanBusiness

Honda CD 70: May 2024 price update

Web Desk
09:25 PM | 3 May, 2024
Honda CD 70: May 2024 price update
Source: File photo

In Pakistan’s dynamic two-wheeler market, recent updates regarding the Honda CD 70 shine a light on its affordability and reliability. As of May 2024, the price for the Honda CD 70 model stands at PKR 157,900, solidifying its position as a competitive and accessible choice for riders across the country.

This price adjustment underscores Honda's dedication to providing cost-effective yet trustworthy transportation solutions to its loyal customer base. Emphasizing fuel efficiency, durability, and strong resale value, the Honda CD 70 remains a preferred option among urban commuters and daily riders in Pakistan.

Atlas Honda, a key player in the country's motorcycle industry, strategically positions the Honda CD 70 as the go-to choice for those seeking a blend of performance and affordability. The sustained demand for this model underscores the trust and preference Pakistani riders have in the Honda brand.

In addition to its attractive price, the Honda CD 70 is renowned for its ease of maintenance and availability of spare parts, further boosting its appeal among consumers. This combination of affordability, reliability, and convenience firmly establishes the Honda CD 70 as a market leader in its segment.

While other models in Atlas Honda’s lineup, such as the Honda CG 125, also contribute significantly to overall sales, the Honda CD 70 remains a standout choice for those prioritizing practicality and cost-effectiveness in their daily commute.

As Pakistan’s two-wheeler market evolves, the recent price adjustment for the Honda CD 70 reaffirms its reputation as a dependable and enduring option, meeting the diverse needs of riders nationwide. With its compelling value proposition, the Honda CD 70 is positioned to maintain its popularity and market dominance in the foreseeable future.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:25 PM | 3 May, 2024

Honda CD 70: May 2024 price update

08:26 PM | 3 May, 2024

Senior journalist Hamid Mir receives death threats for advocating ...

07:19 PM | 3 May, 2024

US Ambassador Donald Blome meets new Punjab officials and supports ...

07:12 PM | 3 May, 2024

Federal government sets up new agency to combat cybercrime

06:53 PM | 3 May, 2024

Shaheen force deployed in Karachi to combat surging street crime

06:50 PM | 3 May, 2024

Cambridge launches probe after A-level math paper leaked online

Most viewed

03:12 PM | 2 May, 2024

Punjab bike scheme 2024 for students: Check balloting details

01:16 PM | 2 May, 2024

Suzuki cuts Swift prices by up to Rs710,000 in Pakistan

11:29 AM | 3 May, 2024

Pakistan’s first lunar mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' successfully launched

10:03 AM | 1 May, 2024

British Army delegation visits Pakistan to attend 6th Pak-UK Regional ...

10:31 AM | 2 May, 2024

Budget 2024: Expected increase in govt employees salary in Pakistan

11:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan decreased for next fortnight

Advertisement

Latest

10:35 PM | 3 May, 2024

Pakistan slip two positions on ICC's T20 rankings

Gold & Silver

12:20 PM | 3 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar and other currencies - 3 May 2024

Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Friday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.6 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.29 748.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.39 912.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.36 25.66
Swiss Franc CHF 302.73 305.23
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: