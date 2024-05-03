Pakistan slip two positions on ICC's T20 rankings

In the latest update from the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan has slipped two positions in the T20 rankings, now sitting at seventh place. India retains its lead with 264 points, though their margin over second-placed Australia has decreased from 11 points to just seven. Australia has climbed above England to claim the second spot with 257 points, while South Africa's leap to fourth place, just two points behind England, marks another significant shift in the rankings.

The West Indies, in sixth place with 249 points, hold a slight advantage over Pakistan by two points.

According to the ICC, the rankings update only considers teams' performances since May 2021. Notably, India's 2-1 series victory over Australia, led by skipper Virat Kohli, which concluded in January 2021, falls outside this period.

The ODI rankings remain unchanged, with India extending their lead over Australia to six rating points. South Africa has narrowed the gap to Australia to four rating points, while Pakistan and New Zealand round up the top five.

In the Test rankings, Australia's commanding 209-run triumph over India in the World Test Championship final last year propelled them to the top spot, displacing India to second place. England follows closely in third place, with South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Bangladesh maintaining their respective positions within the top nine.