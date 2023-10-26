England vs Sri Lanka match free live streaming - World Cup 2023

England, the defending champions, faced three blows from their opening match and stand at number 8, with experts predicting their early departure from World Cup 2023.

Three Lions managed to bag only one match out of four, lingering deep in the bottom half of the table, and victory against Lankan Lions could give them a slight boost in leading cricket events.

Win in today’s fixture is critical for England, and Sri Lanka’s survival in this tournament as both sides suffered from major blows. In previous matches against South Africa, New Zealand, and Afghanistan, England were bundled out.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, bagged a single win out of 4 matches so far. First, they lost to Proteas, then Pakistan, and later to Australia.

Chinnaswamy Stadium venue is said to be ideal for batters so fans can expect high-scoring thriller between the two sides.

England vs Sri Lanka Match Live Streaming

England vs Sri Lanka match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match live stream and TV coverage in other countries