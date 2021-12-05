Rashid Malik congrats PTF head on Pak U-12 team’s title win
Web Desk
10:19 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) General Secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) has congratulated Pakistan U-12 team on creating history by winning the ITF Asia 12&Under Team Competition. 

Pakistan 12&U team beat Kazakhstan in the finals of the ITF Asia 12&U Team Competition. Before their title victory, Pakistan also defeated Indian team. “The young boys of Pakistan have made the nation and tennis fraternity proud by recording historic title victory. The credit also goes to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan, under his dynamic leadership, Pakistan tennis is progressing well. 

“He is active in not only bringing junior ITF events as well as Davis Cup events to Pakistan, but also sending Pakistan players especially juniors abroad to feature in the ATF and ITF events. I especially extend my greetings to the PTF chief for this historic achievement and hope more such victories in future,” Malik added.

