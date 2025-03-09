Unbeaten India face off New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy Final Showdown today

DUBAI – Team India is all set to lock horns with New Zealand for their third ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai today on Sunday as both sides are eager for glory in the ICC flagship event.

Men in Blue remain unbeaten with players like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are in scintillating form, and will look to clinch their third title when they face the Black Caps in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Today’s final offers India a chance to settle some old scores against the confident Kiwis as the clash brings two of the most consistent teams in ICC events against each other. Both sides will be desperate for glory after enduring heartbreaking losses in recent ODI finals – India in the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2023 World Cup, and New Zealand in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

India’s team got some boost due to all their matches being scheduled at a single venue. A key point of interest will be whether India captain uses this stage to bid farewell to his international career, or at least his ODI career.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, who has been in fine form, sees this as an opportunity to bow out of ODIs in style.

In ecent years, Black Caps emerged as India’s bogey team in ICC events while India’s journey to the final has been marked by dominant performances, including a clinical win over Australia in the semifinal and victories in all three group matches against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand.

India vs NZ Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra.