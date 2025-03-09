Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Unbeaten India face off New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy Final Showdown today

Unbeaten India Face Off New Zealand In Icc Champions Trophy Final Showdown Today

DUBAI – Team India is all set to lock horns with New Zealand for their third ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai today on Sunday as both sides are eager for glory in the ICC flagship event.

Men in Blue remain unbeaten with players like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are in scintillating form, and will look to clinch their third title when they face the Black Caps in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Today’s final offers India a chance to settle some old scores against the confident Kiwis as the clash brings two of the most consistent teams in ICC events against each other. Both sides will be desperate for glory after enduring heartbreaking losses in recent ODI finals – India in the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2023 World Cup, and New Zealand in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

India’s team got some boost due to all their matches being scheduled at a single venue. A key point of interest will be whether India captain uses this stage to bid farewell to his international career, or at least his ODI career.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, who has been in fine form, sees this as an opportunity to bow out of ODIs in style.

In ecent years, Black Caps emerged as India’s bogey team in ICC events while India’s journey to the final has been marked by dominant performances, including a clinical win over Australia in the semifinal and victories in all three group matches against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand.

India vs NZ Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 9 March 2025 Sunday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.25 281.75
EUR Euro 297.85 300.6
GBP UK Pound Sterling 360.5 364
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.05 76.7
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
AUD Australian Dollar 177 179.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.3 747.3
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.55 37.95
DKK Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.9 1.96
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 900.5 910
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
NOK Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
OMR Omani Riyal 723.6 732.1
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.16 76.86
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
SEK Swedish Krona 25.35 25.65
CHF Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search