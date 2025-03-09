Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

State Bank holds MPC review on March 10; Here’s what’s expected for Policy Rate

KARACHI – All Eyes are on State Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee MPC Meeting as central bank is expected to cut the policy rate on Monday March 10.

State Bank of Pakistan convened MPC huddle on Monday with growing market expectations of a further reduction in the policy rate, which currently stands at 12pc.

A survey conducted by a brokerage house said a rate cut of at least 100 basis points is expected, bringing the rate down to 11 or 11.5pc. Some even predict more aggressive reduction of 150 basis points, while others see no change ahead of the IMF review.

MPC members have room for a 100 basis point reduction; however, the decision could be influenced by upcoming events. This review is expected to focus on Pakistan’s fiscal policies, including new revenue targets and potential tax measures, which may prompt officials to err on the side of caution and maintain the current rate.

The policy rate was last reduced in January 2025, when the State Bank lowered it by 100 basis points, from 13% to 12%.

‘Interest Rate Should Drop to 6%’

Business leaders push for 6pc reduction in interest rate to boost economic growth as they urge government to lower the rate for the next five years, introduce an amnesty scheme for the construction industry, and offer loan incentives for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

With inflation at a nine-year low, leaders argue that a significant rate cut is justified to stimulate business expansion, exports, and job creation.

SBP slashes policy rate by 100 bps to 12%

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 9 March 2025 Sunday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.25 281.75
EUR Euro 297.85 300.6
GBP UK Pound Sterling 360.5 364
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.05 76.7
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
AUD Australian Dollar 177 179.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.3 747.3
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.55 37.95
DKK Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.9 1.96
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 900.5 910
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
NOK Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
OMR Omani Riyal 723.6 732.1
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.16 76.86
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
SEK Swedish Krona 25.35 25.65
CHF Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search