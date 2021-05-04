PTI’s Khurram Leghari threatens Jatoi AC, dares him to have a physical fight
Web Desk
01:05 PM | 4 May, 2021
PTI’s Khurram Leghari threatens Jatoi AC, dares him to have a physical fight
Share

MUZAFFARGARH – An alleged audio clip of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Khurram Leghari has surfaced on social media in which he can be heard threatening Jatoi tehsil assistant commissioner during a telephone call.

The incident occurred on the same day when SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq scolded Sialkot AC during her visit to Ramadan bazaar.

In the leaked audio call, the ruling party leader angrily asked the administrative officer that he had not to get a Ramadan bazaar tour despite requested him to do so. Jatoi AC Mohammad Arshad Virk told him that the battery of his phone had run out and however, now, he can visit the bazaar at any time.

AC then told him that there were no issues with commodities and asked the MPA to visit the Jatoi city Ramazan Bazaar. However, Mr. Leghari out of nothing got furious and told the AC he was ready to fight if he desired so. If you want to fight, I am coming. Tell me where I need to come, he added.

Meanwhile, as the leaked clip went viral on social media, AC while speaking with a media outlet refuted any issues in local Ramadan bazaars. He also alleged that the MPA was actually annoyed because he had refused to give a favour to him in a land dispute case that was in his court.

PTI lawmaker from Muzaffargarh is an active member of PTI’s estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen group.

Firdous Ashiq Awan shouts at Sialkot assistant ... 10:07 PM | 2 May, 2021

LAHORE – Frustrated with a strong public criticism of the PTI government at every level, Special Assistant to ...

More From This Category
Twitter 'permanently suspends' Kangana Ranaut's ...
01:26 PM | 4 May, 2021
Private schools directed to slash 20 pc fee amid ...
12:16 PM | 4 May, 2021
In a first, Pakistan vaccinates more than 150,000 ...
11:32 AM | 4 May, 2021
Youm-e-Ali processions taken out in Lahore ...
11:05 AM | 4 May, 2021
15 killed as over speeding coach plunges into ...
10:25 AM | 4 May, 2021
Pakistan reports 3,377 coronavirus infections, ...
09:20 AM | 4 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Twitter 'permanently suspends' Kangana Ranaut's account
01:26 PM | 4 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr