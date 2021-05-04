Twitter 'permanently suspends' Kangana Ranaut's account
Share
MUMBAI – India actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended after she posted a series of controversial tweets following the violence in West Bengal polls.
The B.Town actor said that no violence was reported from Assam and Puducherry where ruling party BJP triumph, but ‘hundreds of murders and #Bengalisburning’ after TMC won in Bengal.
According to the microblogging platform, the Queen actor has been found to repeatedly violate the platform's rules.
A Twitter spokesperson cited the action due to ‘Hateful Conduct policy’. We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service, he clarified.
This isn't the first time the 34-year-old has been penalised by the social media platform. She faced certain restrictions on her account after she posted an incendiary tweet against Amazon Prime Video series Tandav.
Kangana thanks Pakistanis for ‘standing by ... 12:00 AM | 25 Apr, 2021
Indian actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday thanked Pakistanis for expressing solidarity with India, which is currently ...
Responding to the suspension of her account, the actor took to Instagram and termed the event as the “death of democracy”.
View this post on Instagram
-
- PTI’s Khurram Leghari threatens Jatoi AC, dares him to have a ...01:05 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Private schools directed to slash 20 pc fee amid Covid-19 lockdown12:16 PM | 4 May, 2021
- ‘Armed intruder’ shot after standoff outside CIA headquarters ...11:52 AM | 4 May, 2021
- In a first, Pakistan vaccinates more than 150,000 people in a day11:32 AM | 4 May, 2021
-
- Ali Ansari shares teary-eyed photo of Saboor Aly from engagement09:45 PM | 3 May, 2021
- Iqra Aziz shares beautiful glimpse of her Godh Bharai celebration08:10 PM | 3 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021