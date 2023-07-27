Sabeeka Imam sets internet on fire with new bold pictures

Supermodel and actor Sabeeka Imam makes herself count in the showbiz world and she continues to cement her position in the industry over time.

She never shies away from keeping things transparent, especially her bold persona, and is back to steal attention with her new sizzling avatar.

Sabeeka is an avid Instagram creator who keeps fans updated with pictures. This time, the London-based diva left jaws on the floor as she slayed in an off-shoulder crop top, flaunting flamboyance.

The latest pictures show Sher Dil star in a cheetah print pink top which she coupled with a dark skirt with a thigh-high front slit.

The actor was known for her work in Dushman, while she appeared in commercially successful movies including Laaj, Welcome to London, Muntazir, Jalaibee, and Bhanwaray.