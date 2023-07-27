Search

Pakistan

Pakistan condemns Quran desecration, dishonouring of national flag in Denmark

02:20 PM | 27 Jul, 2023
Pakistan condemns Quran desecration, dishonouring of national flag in Denmark
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran and dishonouring of the Pakistani flag in front of its embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark. 

This is the fourth incident in a gap of incident as earlier extremists carried out the Islamophobic activities in front of Iraq and Egypt’s embassies. 

“A strong protest has been lodged with the Government of Denmark. We expect the Danish authorities to take all measures necessary to stop such acts of hatred and incitement,” Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday.

The intent of such evil acts is to insult two billion Muslims around the world and create friction amongst communities, cultures, and countries. 

“These acts, by any definition, do not constitute freedom of expression. Nor can the permission to carry out provocative acts of religious hatred be justified under the pretext of freedom of expression, opinion and protest,” it added. 

As the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has said, “speech and inflammatory acts against Muslims are offensive, irresponsible and wrong”.

Pakistan has always maintained that freedom of expression comes with responsibilities. It is the responsibility of national governments, regional organizations and the international community at large to call out, condemn and proactively prevent the vile acts of Islamophobia and religious hatred. As urged by the UN Human Rights Council, the relevant countries must address, prevent and prosecute such acts of religious hatred. The international community must raise its collective voice against Islamophobia and work together to promote inter-faith harmony and peaceful co-existence.

Pakistan, for its part, will continue to raise the question of Islamophobia at the international level. This issue was a key point of telephone conversations of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with his counterparts from Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye and with Secretary General of OIC and the UN Secretary General. 

Issues pertaining to these recurrent acts of Islamophobia are being discussed at the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah and the Human Rights Council in Geneva. 

Pakistan condemns latest incident of Quran desecration in Denmark

Pakistan

Aizaz Khan appointed as new head of Pakistan mission in India 

02:52 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Pakistan tightens punishment for defaming army 

12:47 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Pakistan Army pays tribute to first Nishan-e-Haider recipient Captain Sarwar on martyrdom anniversary

10:42 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Pakistan hits back at Indian defence minister for threatening to cross LoC

09:46 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

New Suzuki bikes latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

01:14 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

UN adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution against hate speech and Islamophobia

11:48 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

How much tax non-filers will pay on cash withdrawals above Rs50,000?

03:20 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 27 July 2023 

09:03 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 27, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.4 294.15
Euro EUR 322 325.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375 378
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.7 81.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.5 78.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 777.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 2.01 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.19 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 27, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,415. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Karachi PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Islamabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Peshawar PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Quetta PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Sialkot PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Attock PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Gujranwala PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Jehlum PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Multan PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Bahawalpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Gujrat PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Nawabshah PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Chakwal PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Hyderabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Nowshehra PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Sargodha PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Faisalabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Mirpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: