Pakistan condemns latest incident of Quran desecration in Denmark

ISLAMABD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the latest incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in front of an Iraqi and Egypt’s embassies in Denmark’s capital.

It has left Muslims all over the world deeply anguished as three similar incidents occurred in Denmark in a gap of one week. A day after, a group of extremists carried out desecration in front of the Iraqi embassy, an extremist man did the same outside the Egyptian embassy.

The Danish government has itself condemned the act of burning the Holy Quran as shameful and provocative, but such rhetoric is futile as its law allows such acts under the freedom of expression law.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistani premier said: “We, in Pakistan, are in deep pain and distress. The recurring pattern of these abominable and Satanic incidents has a sinister design: to hurt the inter-faith relations, damage peace and harmony and promote religious hatred and Islamophobia”.

He also called upon the governments and faith leaders in particular to put an end to such abhorrent practices. “Let us not allow a handful of misguided and evil people to hurt the emotions of billions of people. Let them not dictate their nefarious agenda,” he wrote.