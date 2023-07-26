Pakistan plans to register websites, YouTube channels to ensure e-safety

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to register websites, web channels and YouTube channels as it aims at curbing cybercrime and enhance vigilance of online activities.

Reports said the government is mulling over establishing a separate regulatory authority to monitor online activities and cybercrime in the country.

The powers of PTA, FIA cybercrime cell would be transferred to the authority, which will be established under the Ministry of Information Technology.

The ministry has sent a bill to the federal cabinet to establish what is being dubbed as “E-Safety Authority”. The bill states that all websites will be monitored by the authority.

It will also have the authority to issue licenses and impose fines for violations of the law while the authority will also monitor the websites of TV channels and newspapers.

Reports further said the powers for monitoring of websites will be withdrawn from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The bill further states that the PTA did not have access to block content on social media under the PICA Act, adding that the FIA, which has been assigned this task, was also overburdened.