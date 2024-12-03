Army Chief Asim Munir praises troops during Narowal-Sialkot Field Training Exercise

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir witnessed a large-scale field training exercise near Narowal and Sialkot, and praised the high morale of troops, ISPR said.

In a statement, the military’s media said several military units, including Armour, Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, Army Aviation, and Anti-Tank Guided Missile units, conducted integrated fire and maneuver operations to enhance coordination and combat readiness.

The drills showcased effective use of electronic warfare and information operations, aimed at disrupting enemy communications and countering disinformation in modern warfare.

COAS stressed importance of maintaining constant vigilance and preparedness to counter any potential threats posed by adversaries. Gen Asim expressed confidence in Pakistan Armed Forces’ ability to protect the nation’s sovereignty, highlighting their capabilities to respond to the full spectrum of threats.

Army Chief was welcomed upon arrival by the Commander of Gujranwala Corps and the Inspector General of Training and Evaluation.