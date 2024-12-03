WhatsApp to Stop Working on these phones in next few months; latest update here

ISLAMABAD – Instant messaging app WhatsApp announced it will soon stop supporting iPhones running iOS versions earlier than 15.1, announcement that sparked concerns among those using old Apple devices.

Apple iPhones operating on iOS 12 or earlier will no longer be able to access the app once the change is implemented in May 2025.

As of December 2024, WhatsApp supports iPhones with iOS 12 and newer versions. However, the upcoming update will require at least iOS 15.1 for continued use of the messaging platform. With this, older iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, will no longer be compatible with the app.

The five-month notice period will allow users to change their phones or back up any data from the app before update takes effect. Users with newer iPhones running versions below iOS 15.1 will still be able to update to the latest iOS version and continue using WhatsApp without any issues.

In a similar update, WhatsApp’s latest beta update introduces QR code feature for sharing and following channels. Channel owners can generate and share unique QR codes, making it easier for users to join channels by simply scanning the code.

The new feature is currently available to select beta testers, and will be rolled out to a wider audience soon as the Meta owned app is testing other features, including sharing sticker packs and an image lookup tool.