Fitness certificates now mandatory for M-Tags in Punjab as smog crisis deepens

LAHORE – Deterioratring air pollution in Punjab, the country’s most populated region, reached “hazardous” levels, prompting government to take stern measures including changes in vehicle regulation.

The provincial authorities now introduced series of measures to tackle ongoing smog crisis, with focus on tightening vehicle regulations.

M-Tag Update

As per new rules, vehicles will not be issued M-tags unless they produce valid fitness certificates. The certificate, along with their registration book and driver’s license are added in the requisite list when applying for an M-tag.

Furthermore, vehicles over 30 years old will be banned from entering Lahore and using motorways between October and January. These measures are part of the government’s broader strategy to reduce air pollution in the region.

The rigorous steps are crucial given the severity of the smog in the area, as millions have been badly affected by this crisis. Initially, the new regulations will apply to government vehicles, with the Services and General Administration Department tasked with providing details of the vehicles.

The government plans to extend these rules to private and commercial vehicles soon.