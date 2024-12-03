Newlywed women killed by gunshot while filming ‘TikTok Video’ in Jaranwala

JARANWALA – A bride succumbed to a gunshot wound as she accidentally pulled trigger while filming TikTok Video in Jaranwala.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Fatima Bibi who lost her life from a gunshot wound while shooting a video. The incident occurred days after her marriage to Azmat, a resident of the same village, and it prompted probe from local police.

Initial findings suggest Fatima accidentally triggered a firearm while recording the video. However, conflicting sources suggest that the bullet may have originated from an unidentified direction, creating uncertainty around the exact circumstances of her death.

The police have transferred her body to the hospital and are actively collecting evidence from the crime scene.

This incident is part of a growing trend, as there have been multiple fatalities linked to the filming of short videos. Notably, a similar case occurred in May 2024, when a teenage student in Sindh accidentally shot himself.

As authorities continue their investigation, the community grapples with the devastating loss and the risks associated with social media activities.