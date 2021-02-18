‘Hamari Suraksha’ - Indian police ‘keeping an eye’ on porn viewers

LUCKNOW – Police in north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have started monitoring the users who watch pornographic content online.

The bizarre initiative, Hamari Suraksha, has been taken under UP Police's 1090 Women Power Line (WPL) service in a bid to curb the crime against women and minors. A special team has been hired to monitor those who watch pornographic content on the internet.

The data of such users will be taken into consideration by the department. The hired team will keep a track of those who are watching such content on their smartphones.

Following the latest steps to end the sexual assault cases, if a person searches any porn-related stuff, the Powerline 1090 will alert the team.

The law enforcement team claims that such an initiative which had previously been conducted in 6 districts of UP had a good response from the public.

The authorities further added that no privacy will be infringed following the protocols.