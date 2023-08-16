Wasim Akram slams PCB's World Cup tribute video minus Imran Khan

Wasim Akram, the cricket legend, has taken a bold stance against a recent PCB video released on Pakistan's Independence Day, August 14. The video, titled #BeyondJustOneDay, spotlighted key players and cricket moments since Pakistan's inaugural international match in 1952.

However, Akram expressed his shock and disappointment at the conspicuous omission of the nation's only ODI World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan.

In a passionate tweet, he underscored Khan's towering influence on both Pakistani cricket and the global game. He urged the PCB to retract the video and extend an apology for this glaring oversight.

"After enduring long flights and transit to reach Sri Lanka, I was taken aback when I watched the PCB's history-laden clip, devoid of the great Imran Khan. Regardless of political differences, Imran Khan remains a cricket icon, steering Pakistan into a formidable cricketing force during his tenure. The PCB should rectify this omission and issue an apology," Akram's tweet read.

After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan… political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed… — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 16, 2023

Urooj Mumtaz, former captain of Pakistan's women's team, also voiced her disappointment via Twitter, pointing out the absence of any images of Imran Khan from the 1992 World Cup win - a pivotal moment in Pakistan's cricketing history.

"Reminiscing in Pakistan crickets history, 11 images of the 1992 World Cup win and not one pic or mention of the greatest that ever played the game for the country! Imran Khan will go down in history as one of the greats of the global game! " she said.

Reminiscing in Pakistan crickets history, 11 images of the 1992 World Cup win and not one pic or mention of the greatest that ever played the game for the country!



Imran Khan will go down in history as one of the greats of the global game!#PakistanCricket https://t.co/wKsvBgNZ3u — Urooj Mumtaz Khan (@uroojmumtazkhan) August 14, 2023

Imran Khan, widely regarded as Pakistan's finest cricketer and one of the game's greatest all-rounders, led Pakistan to their first global cricketing triumph in 1992. Under his captaincy, Pakistan emerged as a formidable force, engaging in iconic drawn Test series with West Indies and securing significant ODI victories in Sharjah and the Nehru Cup.

Imran's illustrious cricketing journey transitioned to a successful political career. In 2018, he assumed the role of Pakistan's Prime Minister, yet his tenure was cut short after a vote of no-confidence. Presently, Imran Khan remains active in politics, despite facing adversity, including an assassination attempt and recent legal challenges.