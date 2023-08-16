Search

SportsViral

Wasim Akram slams PCB's World Cup tribute video minus Imran Khan

The former captain urges Pakistan Cricket Board to tender apology

Maheen Khawaja 07:01 PM | 16 Aug, 2023
Wasim Akram slams PCB's World Cup tribute video minus Imran Khan
Source: Instagram

Wasim Akram, the cricket legend, has taken a bold stance against a recent PCB video released on Pakistan's Independence Day, August 14. The video, titled #BeyondJustOneDay, spotlighted key players and cricket moments since Pakistan's inaugural international match in 1952.

However, Akram expressed his shock and disappointment at the conspicuous omission of the nation's only ODI World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan.

In a passionate tweet, he underscored Khan's towering influence on both Pakistani cricket and the global game. He urged the PCB to retract the video and extend an apology for this glaring oversight.

"After enduring long flights and transit to reach Sri Lanka, I was taken aback when I watched the PCB's history-laden clip, devoid of the great Imran Khan. Regardless of political differences, Imran Khan remains a cricket icon, steering Pakistan into a formidable cricketing force during his tenure. The PCB should rectify this omission and issue an apology," Akram's tweet read.

Urooj Mumtaz, former captain of Pakistan's women's team, also voiced her disappointment via Twitter, pointing out the absence of any images of Imran Khan from the 1992 World Cup win - a pivotal moment in Pakistan's cricketing history.

"Reminiscing in Pakistan crickets history, 11 images of the 1992 World Cup win and not one pic or mention of the greatest that ever played the game for the country! Imran Khan will go down in history as one of the greats of the global game! " she said.

Imran Khan, widely regarded as Pakistan's finest cricketer and one of the game's greatest all-rounders, led Pakistan to their first global cricketing triumph in 1992. Under his captaincy, Pakistan emerged as a formidable force, engaging in iconic drawn Test series with West Indies and securing significant ODI victories in Sharjah and the Nehru Cup.

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

Imran's illustrious cricketing journey transitioned to a successful political career. In 2018, he assumed the role of Pakistan's Prime Minister, yet his tenure was cut short after a vote of no-confidence. Presently, Imran Khan remains active in politics, despite facing adversity, including an assassination attempt and recent legal challenges.

Outcry on social media as PCB omits Imran Khan from Independence Day video

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Outcry on social media as PCB omits Imran Khan from Independence Day video

03:28 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

British Open 2023: Pakistan's Muhammad Asif beats seven-time world snooker champion

03:08 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

Babar Azam 'set to marry after World Cup' but who is the bride of Pakistani skipper?

01:49 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

'PTI supporters' heckle PML-N's Hina Parvez Butt in London (VIDEO)

02:19 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Imran Khan's pre-recorded message on Independence Day goes viral

12:24 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Here’s how to buy Asia Cup 2023 tickets online

02:42 PM | 12 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Wasim Akram slams PCB's World Cup tribute video minus Imran Khan

07:01 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 16 August 2023 

09:02 AM | 16 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee loses significant ground against dollar, trades for 293.50 in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.

The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.

During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 16, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (16 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: