Chitral beat Gilgit to lift Shandur Polo Festival trophy

Web Desk 10:50 PM | 9 Jul, 2023
Chitral beat Gilgit to lift Shandur Polo Festival trophy
Defending champions Chitral won the Shandur Polo Festival by beating Gilgit 7-5 on Sunday. 

Chitral were leading 3-1 at half-time and went on to extend their advantage to 4-1 in the second half. However, Gilgit made an impressive comeback with two quick goals to make the match interesting.

Gilgit came close to levelling the match on numerous occasions but Chitral held their nerve to win the match 7-5. The three-day event took place from July 7 to 9 at the Shandur Top played between the teams of Gilgit-Baltistan Districts and Chitral District with participants from various parts of the country.

A large number of tourists from different parts of the world, including France and Russia, watched the match. Corps Commander of Peshawar Lieutenant General Hasan Azhar Hayat was the special guest at the final match. 

The tribes from the regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral meet at the Shandur pass every summer.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority spokesperson Muhammad Saad said that various music bands performed in the final match while a Kalash dance was also performed. He added that the students from different schools sang special national songs at the end of the festival.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 09, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 9, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 09, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Karachi PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Islamabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Peshawar PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Quetta PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Sialkot PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Attock PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Gujranwala PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Jehlum PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Multan PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Bahawalpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Gujrat PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Nawabshah PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Chakwal PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Hyderabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Nowshehra PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Sargodha PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Faisalabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Mirpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400

