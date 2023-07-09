Aashir Wajahat, Romaisa Khan's debut film to release on July 14

Pakistani entertainment industry's up-and-coming actors Aashir Wajahat and Romaisa Khan's latest project John is all set to hit the screen on July 14.

Khan, a successful TikTok and social media star, and Rauf, son of acclaimed director Wajahat Rauf, are set to make their silver screen debut, revealing that they worked tirelessly to bring a cinematic masterpiece through the lens of the younger generation.

The film revolves around John a garbage collector — essayed by Wajahat — who becomes part of a criminal group after mingling with wrong people, while Khan plays John's love interest.

The story is written by Babar Ali, who is also the co-producer of the film besides directing it. The film is produced by Fiza Khanum.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast of Saleem Mairaj, Aashir Wajahat, Romaisa Khan, Faiza Gilani, Rashid Farooqui, Mohammad Ehteshamuddin, Tabish Mughal, and Raza Samo.

Talking about the challenges faced during production, Khan told Fuchsia Magazine, “It was challenging, the location was tough, no sets, real locations, as its an indie project. The resources had constraints but it has been a true experience of a lifetime. It has taught me how to be patient, how to handle things in life with so many learnings and it was all worth it!”

Aashir added, “It was challenging but very fun, I think when we were shooting it 16/17 hours a day we didn’t really get time to understand what was truly going on but realised when we saw some footage.”

The lead cast also discussed their roles where Aashir shared,“John is very different from my real personality and that in itself is a great challenge. He is a naive, vulnerable guy. Dialogues only help you till a certain point, what comes next is the body language, the emoting through eyes but we had rehearsed a-lot before so I was satisfied. “

“Maria’s character is very introverted and shy, far apart from my personal jolly, upbeat self. The role demanded a lower middle class girl who is shy yet independent, marries a guy she loves, has her own opinions, takes a stand and has a strong personality,” Khan remarked about her character Maria.