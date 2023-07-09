Search

Lifestyle

Aashir Wajahat, Romaisa Khan's debut film to release on July 14

Web Desk 11:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2023
Aashir Wajahat, Romaisa Khan's debut film to release on July 14
Source: Aashir Wajahat (Instagram)

Pakistani entertainment industry's up-and-coming actors Aashir Wajahat and Romaisa Khan's latest project John is all set to hit the screen on July 14.

Khan, a successful TikTok and social media star, and Rauf, son of acclaimed director Wajahat Rauf, are set to make their silver screen debut, revealing that they worked tirelessly to bring a cinematic masterpiece through the lens of the younger generation.

The film revolves around John a garbage collector — essayed by Wajahat — who becomes part of a criminal group after mingling with wrong people, while Khan plays John's love interest.

The story is written by Babar Ali, who is also the co-producer of the film besides directing it. The film is produced by Fiza Khanum.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast of Saleem Mairaj, Aashir Wajahat, Romaisa Khan, Faiza Gilani, Rashid Farooqui, Mohammad Ehteshamuddin, Tabish Mughal, and Raza Samo. 

Talking about the challenges faced during production, Khan told Fuchsia Magazine, “It was challenging, the location was tough, no sets, real locations, as its an indie project. The resources had constraints but it has been a true experience of a lifetime. It has taught me how to be patient, how to handle things in life with so many learnings and it was all worth it!”

Aashir added, “It was challenging but very fun, I think when we were shooting it 16/17 hours a day we didn’t really get time to understand what was truly going on but realised when we saw some footage.”

The lead cast also discussed their roles where Aashir shared,“John is very different from my real personality and that in itself is a great challenge. He is a naive, vulnerable guy. Dialogues only help you till a certain point, what comes next is the body language, the emoting through eyes but we had rehearsed a-lot before so I was satisfied. “

“Maria’s character is very introverted and shy, far apart from my personal jolly, upbeat self. The role demanded a lower middle class girl who is shy yet independent, marries a guy she loves, has her own opinions, takes a stand and has a strong personality,” Khan remarked about her character Maria.

#Pawri girl Dananeer and Aashir Wajahat's viral singing video gets a thumbs down from fans

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Bollywood actress Sana Khan reveals name of her first baby to fans

08:00 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Hania Amir to star in upcoming drama

07:43 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

Former Indian actress Sana Khan embraces motherhood

09:13 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Sajal Aly starrer What's Love Got To Do With It? bags four National Film Awards in UK

09:25 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Shahrukh Khan suffers injury on LA set, undergoes surgery

06:01 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Court puts stay order on filming, release of Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic ‘Rawalpindi Express’

01:34 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Aashir Wajahat, Romaisa Khan's debut film to release on July 14

11:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 9, 2023

08:25 AM | 9 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 09, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 9, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 09, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Karachi PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Islamabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Peshawar PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Quetta PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Sialkot PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Attock PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Gujranwala PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Jehlum PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Multan PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Bahawalpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Gujrat PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Nawabshah PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Chakwal PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Hyderabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Nowshehra PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Sargodha PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Faisalabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Mirpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: