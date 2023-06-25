Safeer Abid wins Gold at Special Olympics; takes Pakistan Golds tally to 10

BERLIN – Safeer Abid of Pakistan won the gold medal in the 10 km time-trial race of the cycling event of the 16th Special Olympic World Games.
Safeer Abid completed the 10km distance in 23 minutes and 02.02 seconds.
Pakistan has so far won 10 gold medals in the Special Olympic World Games.
Safeer Abid from Karachi said that he has participated in the World Games for the first time, for which he had been preparing for the last two years.
“I have paid full attention, passion and wish to win more medals for Pakistan in the upcoming international events."
In the 500m time trial race, Madeeha Tahir of Pakistan won the silver medal by covering the distance in 1 minute and 14.15 seconds, while Amina Arshad won the bronze medal by covering the distance in 1 minute and 16.82 seconds.
In the final of the futsal event, Oman won the gold medal by defeating Pakistan by 6-3 goals. Pakistan finished second with the silver medal in the event.
Pakistan stood fourth in women's doubles, men's singles and unified men's doubles of the tennis event.
In the Bocce team event, Pakistan's athletes Mahnoor, Simran Mahesh Lal, Jamilur Rahman and Farhan Aslam won the silver medal after defeating Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
While Farhan Aslam won bronze medal in men's single and Mahnoor won bronze medal in women's single.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 25, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|368
|371
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.27
|771.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.24
|42.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.7
|37.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.27
|942.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.74
|179.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.86
|753.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,574 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 196,624.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Karachi
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Islamabad
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Peshawar
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Quetta
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Sialkot
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Attock
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Jehlum
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Multan
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Gujrat
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Chakwal
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Sargodha
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Mirpur
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
