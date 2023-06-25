Search

Safeer Abid wins Gold at Special Olympics; takes Pakistan Golds tally to 10

Web Desk 08:34 PM | 25 Jun, 2023
BERLIN – Safeer Abid of Pakistan won the gold medal in the 10 km time-trial race of the cycling event of the 16th Special Olympic World Games.

Safeer Abid completed the 10km distance in 23 minutes and 02.02 seconds.

Pakistan has so far won 10 gold medals in the Special Olympic World Games. 

Safeer Abid from Karachi said that he has participated in the World Games for the first time, for which he had been preparing for the last two years. 

“I have paid full attention, passion and wish to win more medals for Pakistan in the upcoming international events."

In the 500m time trial race, Madeeha Tahir of Pakistan won the silver medal by covering the distance in 1 minute and 14.15 seconds, while Amina Arshad won the bronze medal by covering the distance in 1 minute and 16.82 seconds.

In the final of the futsal event, Oman won the gold medal by defeating Pakistan by 6-3 goals. Pakistan finished second with the silver medal in the event.

Pakistan stood fourth in women's doubles, men's singles and unified men's doubles of the tennis event.

In the Bocce team event, Pakistan's athletes Mahnoor, Simran Mahesh Lal, Jamilur Rahman and Farhan Aslam won the silver medal after defeating Canada, Australia and New Zealand. 

While Farhan Aslam won bronze medal in men's single and Mahnoor won bronze medal in women's single.

