Policeman, two suspected criminals killed in Lahore shootout

A policeman and two suspected criminals were killed in a shootout in Lahore’s Baghbanpura area on Saturday.

Baghbanpura police said that constables Ali Raza, Imran Haider and Dildar Hussain were on patrol on GT Road in Mominpura, Baghbanpura when they stopped two “suspicious” people on a motorcycle, which was without a number plate.

The suspects opened fire on the policemen. Constable Haider received a bullet in the stomach and died at the scene. Constable Hussain was also shot in the stomach twice, but he survived and taken to Shalimar Hospital. The two suspects were killed at the scene when the police retaliated.

In a post on X, the Punjab Police said the motorcyclists were robbers. The post quoted Punjab Police Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar as saying, “Brave young men like martyr Constable Imran Haider are the pride of the country and the nation. Every possible care will be taken for the welfare of his family.”

The Punjab police chief also met the martyr’s family during funeral prayers and assured them of complete support for their welfare.

Later, Lahore Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and Cantt Superintendent of Police Owais Shafiq visited the wounded constable at Mayo Hospital, directing the staff to provide the best possible care to him.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to the martyred constable, saying that he made the Punjab Police proud. She extended her condolences and expressed sympathies with his family. She also directed hospital staff to provide the best medical aid to the injured constable.