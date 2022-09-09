Mathew Hayden returns as Pakistan team mentor for T20 World Cup 2022
LAHORE – Australia great Matthew Hayden will be the Pakistan team mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced today.
The decision is a continuation of Hayden’s involvement with the national men’s side after he inspired them to the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in the league matches.
Hayden will join the side in Brisbane on 15 October, the day Pakistan arrive from Christchurch after competing in the T20I series also involving Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand.
.@HaydosTweets rejoins Pakistan's support staff as team mentor for the T20 World Cup 👍— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 9, 2022
🎥 Let's recap his previous stint with the team in the @T20WorldCup last year
More details here ➡️ https://t.co/410OPHVef9 pic.twitter.com/5lLOipuC9X
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja: “I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under.
Matthew Hayden has expressed excitement over reuniting with the Pakistan team as their mentor. He said he can’t wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of One Nation One Passion.
“I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday’s win over India was brilliant.
“I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year,” he said.
