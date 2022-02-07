T20 World Cup 2022: Tickets for Pakistan-India match sold out within hours

DUBAI – The allocated tickets for the 2022 T20 World Cup match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India scheduled on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground were sold out within the first few hours of the release for online sales.

For cricket fans who plan to watch the much-anticipated game between two neighbours, all tickets have been already sold in a few hours and no more person would be able to buy more tickets for the high octane clash.

“Public ticket allocation for this match has been exhausted. Tickets may still be available through the Official Hospitality and ICC Travel and Tours Programmes. Alternatively, you can join the Waitlist for this match and receive email updates with details of any ticket releases for a specific match”, a message on ICC’s ticket's page displays.

The Melbourne stadium is said to be one of the biggest stadiums in the world and it can accommodate around 100,000 people at a time. An Australian publication revealed that more than 60,000 pre-sale tickets for Pakistan vs India match have been sold while fans can join the waitlist for tickets.

The upcoming event has already garnered attention and it’s the first time that Australia will host T20 cricket’s global showpiece for men, with matches to be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.

Last year, the two squads met in a T20 international match and Men in Blue was defeated by Babar Azam led squad by a staggering 10-wicket margin.