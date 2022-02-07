Lahore Qalandars drop new video of their PSL7 anthem
Lahore Qalandars have not only turned up the heat in the ground but they also came with a creative visual presentation with a new video for Anthem 'Bol Qalandars'.
Lahore Qalandars released a new video of the anthem titled 'Bol Qalandars 2.0' for the seventh edition of PSL. The second version of Qalandars’ song is a fascinating mix of players grooving with everything breaking through the roof.
Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Sumit Patel, Harry Brook, and Phil Salt can be seen shaking legs while local players Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Haris Rauf, skipper Shaheen Afridi and others also featured.
The nearly 3 minutes long video also featured a glimpse of striking moments of the ongoing season.
Qalandars fans were also treated with Afridi and other players 'magic' on the pitch. Meanwhile, the franchise under a young captain brought the best performance this year which help to get the second spot.
The Afridi-led unit is sitting high in the PSL points table now and fans are pretty excited as all teams are ready to shift Lahore for the PSL remainder.
