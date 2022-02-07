Lata Mangeshkar: Political leaders, celebrities pay tributes to India's singing legend
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar: Political leaders, celebrities pay tributes to India's singing legend
Share

The devastating news of the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar's demise engulfed the entire subcontinent in grief and the shattered hearts bid farewell to the 'Nightingale of India'.

The celebrated singer was paid homage from prominent politicians, celebrities and fans from all over the world.

PM Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz Sharif have expressed sorrow over Mangeshkar's passing away and condoled her demise.

"With the death of Lata Mangeshkar, the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world," 

"Rest in peace, Melody Queen, Lata Mangeshkar," the Vice President tweeted. "Your voice, songs and the emotions they evoked will never die. There never will be another Lata. Condolences to the family.", wrote Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's Vice President.

Pakistan celebrities and public figures have been expressing their sadness at her death. The entertainment vicinity and masses alike are mourning the loss of the legendary singer who has been loved and celebrated across the subcontinent.

Earlier, the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday after battling Covid-19 for almost a month. 

In a career spanning over seven decades, Mangeshkar sang over 25,000 songs in over 2,000 films in many Indian languages, most commonly Hindi, Marathi and Bengali.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam pays homage to Lata ... 06:40 PM | 6 Feb, 2022

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to post Covid complications at the age of 92 on Sunday. The Indian ...

More From This Category
Lahore Qalandars drop new video of their PSL7 ...
03:38 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar cremated in Mumbai with full ...
12:44 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
Hindu extremists draw ire for falsely claiming ...
09:49 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
Pakistan captain Babar Azam pays homage to Lata ...
06:40 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
Priyanka Chopra, Anthony Mackie to star in ...
05:00 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with ...
09:21 AM | 6 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lata Mangeshkar: Political leaders, celebrities pay tributes to India's singing legend
04:00 PM | 7 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr