Lata Mangeshkar: Political leaders, celebrities pay tributes to India's singing legend

The devastating news of the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar's demise engulfed the entire subcontinent in grief and the shattered hearts bid farewell to the 'Nightingale of India'.

The celebrated singer was paid homage from prominent politicians, celebrities and fans from all over the world.

PM Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz Sharif have expressed sorrow over Mangeshkar's passing away and condoled her demise.

"With the death of Lata Mangeshkar, the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world,"

"Rest in peace, Melody Queen, Lata Mangeshkar," the Vice President tweeted. "Your voice, songs and the emotions they evoked will never die. There never will be another Lata. Condolences to the family.", wrote Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's Vice President.

Pakistan celebrities and public figures have been expressing their sadness at her death. The entertainment vicinity and masses alike are mourning the loss of the legendary singer who has been loved and celebrated across the subcontinent.

Irreparable loss to the music world. Grew up on her unforgettable melodies. Nightingale of India, the void you have left can never be filled. #legendgone #latamangeshkar pic.twitter.com/2H3fpxs4rT — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) February 6, 2022

There will never be another.. ???? Rest In Peace #LataMangeskar pic.twitter.com/3lINt5rMrL — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 6, 2022

Anyone else humming Lata Jee songs today? She made the world a better place and we will enjoy her music for years. Thank you, Ma’am. Rest Well. ???? #RIPLataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/nxjoltH5wT — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) February 6, 2022

The Nightingale has ascended. Rest in peace, Lata ji. What a legacy you leave behind. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) February 6, 2022

Our Lata ji You were the voice to my every feeling in this world. You will Live in my memories and in my heart forever till eternity Rest in power in the new realm — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) February 6, 2022

Thank you for all the beautiful songs Lata Mangeshkar. My condolences to her family, friends and fans ???? #LataMangeshkar — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) February 6, 2022

A great loss... Lata Mangeshkar shaiba's voice will forever continue to stir our hearts and souls. May she rest in peace pic.twitter.com/K91SAG9S6i — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) February 6, 2022

Earlier, the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday after battling Covid-19 for almost a month.

In a career spanning over seven decades, Mangeshkar sang over 25,000 songs in over 2,000 films in many Indian languages, most commonly Hindi, Marathi and Bengali.