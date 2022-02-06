Pakistan captain Babar Azam pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to post Covid complications at the age of 92 on Sunday.

The Indian government declared two days of national mourning with a public broadcaster announcing that singing legend will be given a state funeral and that the country’s flag will fly at half-mast.

But she wasn’t just a star in India. Her voice melted the hearts of people across the world and Pakistanis were no different.

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam took to Twitter and paid tribute to the legendary singer and noted that she was and unparalleled icon.

“End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon!,” he said in the tweet.

RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji. pic.twitter.com/sOmhJtPT1I — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 6, 2022