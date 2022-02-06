Pakistan captain Babar Azam pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar
Web Desk
06:40 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
Pakistan captain Babar Azam pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar
Share

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to post Covid complications at the age of 92 on Sunday.

The Indian government declared two days of national mourning with a public broadcaster announcing that singing legend will be given a state funeral and that the country’s flag will fly at half-mast.

But she wasn’t just a star in India. Her voice melted the hearts of people across the world and Pakistanis were no different.

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam took to Twitter and paid tribute to the legendary singer and noted that she was and unparalleled icon.

“End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon!,” he said in the tweet.

Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with ... 09:21 AM | 6 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI – Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to coronavirus at the age of 92 on Sunday. Reports ...

More From This Category
Priyanka Chopra, Anthony Mackie to star in ...
05:00 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with ...
09:21 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
Sara Ali Khan lands in hot waters after her prank ...
09:21 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
Nora Fatehi shares how her Instagram handle got ...
08:52 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
Ali Gul Pir recreates 'Fiza Shiza' viral scene ...
08:29 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
MS Dhoni unveils first look from his debut web ...
07:55 PM | 5 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan captain Babar Azam pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar
06:40 PM | 6 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr