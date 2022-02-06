Five Pakistani soldiers martyred as terrorists launch attack from Afghan soil

09:06 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
Five Pakistani soldiers martyred as terrorists launch attack from Afghan soil
Five Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom when terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire on them in the Kurram District on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army, Pakistani troops responded to the attack and the terrorists suffered heavy causalities.

Lance Naik Ajab Noor (resident of Karachi, age 34 years), Sepoy Ziaullah Khan (resident of Lakki Marwat, age 22 years), Sepoy Naheed Iqbal (resident of Karak, age 23 years), Sepoy Sameerullah Khan (resident of Bannu, age 18 years) and Sepoy Sajid Ali (resident of Bahawalnagar, age 27 years) embraced martyrdom in the attack that was carried out from the Afghan soil, 

Pakistan strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expressed the hope that the interim Afghan government would not allow such activities against Pakistan in future.

In a statement on Sunday, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the security personnel in the terrorist attack. He called upon the Taliban government to stop such terrorist attacks on the Pakistani forces as per its promise.

The attack comes days after Pakistani security forces foiled attacks on their checkpoints in Panjgur and Nushki areas of Balochistan. At least 20 terrorists were killed in a clean-up operation on Friday and Saturday.

