01:52 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
TTP suicide bomber killed in Tank operation: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – An alleged suicide bomber of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was killed during an intelligence-based operation near Dial Road, Tank, the military media wing said Sunday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces killed the member of the outlawed group in an IBO in the northwestern region.

Security forces conducted the operation during a tipoff as Pakistan Army continues searching and clearing the area following the surge in terror attacks. The operation is continuing to eliminate terrorist abettors and accomplices, ISPR said.

Forces also conducted another operation in militant hideouts in South Waziristan. During the search, a huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, IEDs, mortars, grenades, and communication equipment was recovered from the hideout.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army completed the clearance operations which started after militants attacked Frontier Constabulary camps in Panjgur and Noshki earlier this week.

At least twenty terrorists, including two notorious commanders, have been killed in the operation which lasted 72 hours. Nine soldiers including one officer and one junior commissioned officer (JCO) embraced martyrdom while six were injured.

Five soldiers including one officer were martyred in Noshki while four including one JCO were martyred in Panjgur.

Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with Covid-19
09:21 AM | 6 Feb, 2022

