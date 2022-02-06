India win fifth U-19 World Cup title after defeating England

ANTIGUA – England failed to win the Under-19 World Cup for the first time in nearly 24 years as they slipped to a four-wicket defeat to Boys in Blue at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday.

Indian team lifted their fifth ICC U19 World Cup title in the final as the English team was all out for 189 in 44.5 overs.

Pacer Raj Bawa ended the ICC U19 World Cup as one of the leading players at the tournament and Player of the Match in the final itself. He claimed 5-31 while Ravi Kumar finished with 4-34.

𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙐19 𝘼𝙧𝙚 𝙏𝙝𝙚 #𝙐19𝘾𝙒𝘾 2022 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎! 🔝 🏆



A fantastic performance by #BoysInBlue as they beat England U19 by 4⃣ wickets in the Final! 🙌 🙌 #INDvENG



This is India's FIFTH Under 19 World Cup triumph. 👏 👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/p6jf1AXpsy pic.twitter.com/bQzABDFUpd — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2022

Opting to bat first, England faced a setback as Ravi Kumar picked two wickets in the first four overs. George Thomas and James Rew tried to get the partnership going but Raj Bawa dismissed the opener as India took control over the game.

England kept losing wickets at regular intervals and was soon found reeling at 61-6 in the 17th over. Rew failed to hit a ton as Indian seamers Raj Bawa (5-31) and Ravi Kumar (4-34) picked up nine wickets combined.

Tom led side crumbled in the first half of the innings and later James Rew's knock helped them to reach a score of more than the 180-run mark.

Pakistan kick off U19 World Cup campaign with ... 08:43 PM | 12 Jan, 2022 Pakistan on Wednesday registered an impressive eight-wicket win over Canada in warm-up fixtures of the 2022 ICC U19 ...

Chasing 190, India got off to a poor start as Boyden dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi on a duck on the third ball of the innings. Harnoor Singh and Shaik Rasheed then got together at the crease and the duo put on 49 runs for the second wicket.

India lost their sixth wicket in the 47th over with 14 runs required but clinched victory in the 48th over. Indian Skipper joined Rasheed and the duo stitched together a partnership of 46 runs.

The recent feat is fifth for India as they had won the U19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018.