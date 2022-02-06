India win fifth U-19 World Cup title after defeating England
Web Desk
02:28 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
India win fifth U-19 World Cup title after defeating England
Share

ANTIGUA – England failed to win the Under-19 World Cup for the first time in nearly 24 years as they slipped to a four-wicket defeat to Boys in Blue at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday.

Indian team lifted their fifth ICC U19 World Cup title in the final as the English team was all out for 189 in 44.5 overs.

Pacer Raj Bawa ended the ICC U19 World Cup as one of the leading players at the tournament and Player of the Match in the final itself. He claimed 5-31 while Ravi Kumar finished with 4-34.

Opting to bat first, England faced a setback as Ravi Kumar picked two wickets in the first four overs. George Thomas and James Rew tried to get the partnership going but Raj Bawa dismissed the opener as India took control over the game.

England kept losing wickets at regular intervals and was soon found reeling at 61-6 in the 17th over. Rew failed to hit a ton as Indian seamers Raj Bawa (5-31) and Ravi Kumar (4-34) picked up nine wickets combined.

Tom led side crumbled in the first half of the innings and later James Rew's knock helped them to reach a score of more than the 180-run mark.

Pakistan kick off U19 World Cup campaign with ... 08:43 PM | 12 Jan, 2022

Pakistan on Wednesday registered an impressive eight-wicket win over Canada in warm-up fixtures of the 2022 ICC U19 ...

Chasing 190, India got off to a poor start as Boyden dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi on a duck on the third ball of the innings. Harnoor Singh and Shaik Rasheed then got together at the crease and the duo put on 49 runs for the second wicket.

India lost their sixth wicket in the 47th over with 14 runs required but clinched victory in the 48th over. Indian Skipper joined Rasheed and the duo stitched together a partnership of 46 runs.

The recent feat is fifth for India as they had won the U19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018.

More From This Category
PSL7: Must-win game for Karachi Kings as they ...
12:44 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
PSL7, Match 13: Multan Sultans beat Peshawar ...
11:20 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
PSL 7: Players to get state guest level security ...
02:15 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
PSL7: Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 ...
04:15 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
PSL7 – Kings' anthem ‘Yeh Hai Karachi’ wins ...
08:45 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
PCB announces revised schedule of Australia’s ...
02:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with Covid-19
09:21 AM | 6 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr