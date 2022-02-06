Priyanka Chopra, Anthony Mackie to star in ‘Ending Things’

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anthony Mackie have signed on to star in the upcoming action film “Ending Things”.

This is Chopra’s second major Hollywood film after Matrix Resurrections. The action thriller will be directed by Kevin Sullivan who will also serve as a writer.

According to Deadline, the plot of the film will revolve around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her “business” partner that she’s putting an end to their personal relationship as well, although she soon realises she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. The plot will see the duo come together for their last job for one last night out post-breakup.

Davis Entertainment and Lit Entertainment will produce “Ending Things” with Inspire Entertainment and Mackie’s Make It With Gravy Productions.

Chopra Jonas’ recent release was “The Matrix Resurrections” and she wrapped the romantic comedy “Text For You” opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the AGBO Amazon limited series “Citadel”.

Mackie, the star of Disney Plus series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, is set to make his directorial debut with “Spark”, a drama in which “King Richard” actor Saniyya Sidney stars as Claudette Colvin, an unsung pioneer of the Civil Rights era.

He also finished shooting for Rupert Wyatt’s “Desert Warrior” and is attached to play Captain America in the fourth movie in the Marvel franchise.