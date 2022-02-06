Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with Covid-19

‘Nightingale of India’ was on ventilator as her health deteriorated
Web Desk
09:21 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with Covid-19
Share

NEW DELHI – Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to coronavirus at the age of 92 on Sunday.

Reports in Indian media said Lata Mangeshkar, who was known as ‘Nightingale of India’, passed away due to serious Covid complications.

The elderly singer was first admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in the first week of January. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia and remained critical during hospitalization. The Indian physician who has been taking care of Lata said the singer was put on a ventilator again after her health condition deteriorated.

Mangeshkar's death has left the world mourning and celebrities, politicians and social activists have condoled her demise. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and others took to social media and shared tweets after Lata's death.

Born in September 1929, Lata got music from her father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, who was a Marathi musician. She worked with music greats from various generations as she delivered evergreen numbers that remain relevant to this day.

The ‘Queen of Melody’ recorded her first Hindi song Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De for the Marathi feature Gajaabhaau, in 1943. Later, she worked with top music maestros including Anil Biswas, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali, and SD Burman.

"Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam," "Gori Hai Kalaiyan," "Lag Jaa Gale," "Sawan Ka Mahina," "Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya," "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon" are some of the most everlasting tracks of Lata Mangeshkar.

The legendary singer was conferred India’s highest civilian honor. France also conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour, in 2007.

More From This Category
Pakistan’s daily Covid tally drops below 5,000 ...
09:47 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
20 terrorists killed in Panjgur, Nushki clean-up ...
10:31 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
Sara Ali Khan lands in hot waters after her prank ...
09:21 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
Nora Fatehi shares how her Instagram handle got ...
08:52 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
Ali Gul Pir recreates 'Fiza Shiza' viral scene ...
08:29 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
MS Dhoni unveils first look from his debut web ...
07:55 PM | 5 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with Covid-19
09:21 AM | 6 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr