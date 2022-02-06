Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with Covid-19

NEW DELHI – Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to coronavirus at the age of 92 on Sunday.

Reports in Indian media said Lata Mangeshkar, who was known as ‘Nightingale of India’, passed away due to serious Covid complications.

The elderly singer was first admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in the first week of January. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia and remained critical during hospitalization. The Indian physician who has been taking care of Lata said the singer was put on a ventilator again after her health condition deteriorated.

Mangeshkar's death has left the world mourning and celebrities, politicians and social activists have condoled her demise. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and others took to social media and shared tweets after Lata's death.

I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

In grief. In agony. One of the greatest Indians has left us. Thank you for the songs, the memories, the pride we felt because of you. #LataMangeshkar — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 6, 2022

Born in September 1929, Lata got music from her father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, who was a Marathi musician. She worked with music greats from various generations as she delivered evergreen numbers that remain relevant to this day.

The ‘Queen of Melody’ recorded her first Hindi song Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De for the Marathi feature Gajaabhaau, in 1943. Later, she worked with top music maestros including Anil Biswas, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali, and SD Burman.

"Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam," "Gori Hai Kalaiyan," "Lag Jaa Gale," "Sawan Ka Mahina," "Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya," "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon" are some of the most everlasting tracks of Lata Mangeshkar.

The legendary singer was conferred India’s highest civilian honor. France also conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour, in 2007.