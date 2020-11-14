Pakistan reports 2,165 new cases, 17 deaths amid Covid-19 second wave
LAHORE – Pakistan has reported 17 deaths while 2,165 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.
According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 354,461. The nationwide tally of deaths has jumped to 7,109.
At least 322,414 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,316 patients are in critical condition.
Pakistan has so far conducted 4,881,640 coronavirus tests and 34,535 in last 24 hours.
Sindh remains the worst-hit province followed by Punjab and other provinces.
Nearly 153,873 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 109,309 in Punjab, 41,723 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23,533 in Islamabad, 16,328 in Balochistan, 5,261 in Azad Kashmir and 4,434 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, the death tally of Sindh stands at 2,722, Punjab at 2,462, 1,305 in KP, 155 in Balochistan, 253 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 119 in Azad Kashmir.
Earlier on Friday, the casualties were another highest in four months, while the number of active cases has risen up to 23,641 across the country.
