Pakistan reports highest numbers of deaths, new cases since July amid Covid-19 spike
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded 2,304 new coronavirus cases, 37 deaths in the past 24 hours on Friday.
The positivity rate is said to be at 6.4%, the casualties are another highest in four months, while the number of active cases has risen up to 23,641 across the country.
The positive cases have surged to 352,296 while the death tally stands at 7,092, the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) cites.
Pakistan has so far conducted 4,847,105 coronavirus tests and 36,923 in the last 24 hours. 321,563 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,219 patients are said to be in serious condition.
Sindh stands first in terms of cases and deaths followed by Punjab, and other provinces.
153,051 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh so far while 108,822 in Punjab, 41,472 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,274 in Balochistan, 23,122 in Islamabad, 5,139 in Azad Kashmir and 4,416 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
NCOC suggested notifying early and extending winter vacations to federal and provincial education departments also it recommended that only outdoor sitting at restaurants will be allowed till 10 pm while cinemas and theatres are closed immediately. The government also restricted the number of people in outdoor marriages from November 20.
Earlier on Thursday, Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Seth succumbed to COVID19.
