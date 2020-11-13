Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-November-13 - Updated 11:00 am
10:15 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 13, 2020 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|114.5
|116.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|400.3
|402.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|119
|121
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.95
|24.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|24.1
|24.4
|Euro
|EUR
|185
|187.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.25
|17.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.15
|2.22
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|491
|493.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|38.05
|38.4
|NewZealand Dollar
|NZD
|100.2
|100.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|16.95
|17.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|404.5
|406.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.9
|43.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42
|42.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|115.5
|118
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.6
|17.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|166.8
|167.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.05
|5.15
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43
|43.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|208
|210
|US Dollar
|USD
|158.3
|158.9
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan—13 November 202011:44 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan envoy to the UN Munir Akram at G-77 Ministerial Meeting11:17 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
- PM Imran to arrive Balochistan today to announce package, projects10:55 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
- Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...10:15 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan reports highest numbers of deaths, new cases since July amid ...10:06 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at Dharamshala residence
07:11 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Romaisa Khan receives huge fan support after 'fake leaked video' ...04:23 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Wasim and Shaniera Akram lament over child abuse in Pakistan03:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Maryam Nawaz is a spitting image of Halime Sultan in latest pictures03:26 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020