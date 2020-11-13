Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-November-13 - Updated 11:00 am
10:15 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-November-13 - Updated 11:00 am
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 13, 2020 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 114.5 116.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 400.3 402.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 119 121
China Yuan CNY 23.95 24.1
Danish Krone DKK 24.1 24.4
Euro EUR 185 187.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.25 17.5
Indian Rupee INR 2.15 2.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 491 493.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 38.05 38.4
NewZealand Dollar NZD 100.2 100.9
Norwegians Krone NOK 16.95 17.2
Omani Riyal OMR 404.5 406.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.9 43.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 42 42.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 115.5 118
Swedish Korona SEK 17.6 17.85
Swiss Franc CHF 166.8 167.7
Thai Bhat THB 5.05 5.15
U.A.E Dirham AED 43 43.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 208 210
US Dollar ‎USD 158.3 158.9

