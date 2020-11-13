PM Imran in Balochistan to inaugurate projects, packages
Web Desk
10:55 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
PM Imran in Balochistan to inaugurate projects, packages
Share

ISLAMABAD –  Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (today) has arrived in Turbat to inaugurate development and social welfare projects.

According to the details, during the visit, Khan will hold important meetings with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, governor, provincial cabinet and other officials.

The premier would also announce a special development package for people of Kech, Awaran, Washuk, Lasbela and Kharan districts and likely to inaugurate a highway under the CPEC project.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer and Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications Murad Saeed and Information Minister Shibli Faraz will accompany the PM.

PM will also preside over a meeting in Turbat in which the Balochistan’s development would be reviewed and officials would brief him on different matters.

Khan will stay in the headquarters of Makran division, sources said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal tweets about the premier visit, he writes Government Balochistan, Pakistan Army and Federal Government initiated a long deliberation to make a comprehensive development package for Balochistan which inshallah shall be announced tomorrow in Turbat.

Jam Kamal called the visit historical.

More From This Category
Punjab Workers Welfare Board puts future of ...
02:43 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
Kashmore gang rape case: Prime suspect confesses ...
02:00 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
CTD arrests two 'most wanted' terrorists in ...
01:04 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
PM Imran in Balochistan to inaugurate projects, ...
10:55 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
Pakistan reports highest numbers of deaths, new ...
10:06 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
Civilian martyred, 3 injured in unprovoked firing ...
09:40 AM | 13 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shocked and saddened by the tragic news: Bollywood reacts to Asif Basra's death
04:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr