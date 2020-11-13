Today's gold rates in Pakistan—13 November 2020
Web Desk
11:44 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—13 November 2020
Share

KARACHI – Today Gold Rate in Pakistan, 12 November 2020 is as follows: Rs. 95500 per 10 grams, and the price of gold 24k is Rs. 111400 per Tola. These rates are normally the same all over Pakistan.

These rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. Find the table below:

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan

Karachi is the main hub of gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follow Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold prices for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are same.

24K Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. 111400.

City Gold 24k (Per Tola) Silver (Per Tola)
Lahore PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Karachi PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Islamabad PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Peshawar PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Quetta PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Sialkot PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Attock PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Gujranwala PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Jehlum PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Multan PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Bahawalpur PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Gujrat PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Nawabshah PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Chakwal PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Hyderabad PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Nowshehra PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Sargodha PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Faisalabad PKR 111400  PKR 1437
Mirpur PKR 111400  PKR 1437

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—13 November 2020
11:44 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
Live open market Gold and Silver Rates in ...
04:02 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at Dharamshala residence
07:11 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr