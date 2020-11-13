Today's gold rates in Pakistan—13 November 2020

KARACHI – Today Gold Rate in Pakistan, 12 November 2020 is as follows: Rs. 95500 per 10 grams, and the price of gold 24k is Rs. 111400 per Tola. These rates are normally the same all over Pakistan.

These rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. Find the table below:

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan

Karachi is the main hub of gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follow Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold prices for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are same.

24K Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. 111400.