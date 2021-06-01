KP Assembly adopts resolution to declare Friday as weekly off
Web Desk
09:55 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
KP Assembly adopts resolution to declare Friday as weekly off
Share

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to declare Friday as the weekly off instead of Sunday.

The resolution was tabled by Jamat e Islami’s lawmakers, Humaira Khatoon and Sirajuddin Khan, seeking restoration of Friday as weekly off across the province.

It said that markets and private institutions close two days a week due to the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country, adding that government employees work till midday on Fridays.

The resolution said the business community was suffering due to the closure of markets two days a week.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

