Sindh extends Covid-19 restrictions amid surge in new infections
Web Desk
11:44 AM | 22 May, 2021
KARACHI – The provincial government of Sindh has extended Covid related restrictions for another two weeks in wake of rising in new Covid infections.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah led a meeting with the provincial task force and decided to extend the closure of all educational institutions till June 6.

The meeting also agreed to reduce market hours to 6 pm while keeping all recreational spots including sea view and parks closed for the next two weeks.

The decision taken by the provincial Task Force was in contrast to the steps announced by the National Command and Operation Centre as the federal body announced to ease some of the lockdown restrictions.

Meanwhile, the provincial government had decided to change the 'safe days' or days for operating businesses in Karachi, a notification of the home department released Friday.

All markets and businesses will now remain closed on Fridays and Sundays instead of Saturday and Sunday. 

